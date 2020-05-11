Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, May 26, 2020





"Tempest in a Stew Pot" - Jackie and Becky pitch their business plan to Darlene in hopes of getting the Lunch Box back, but Darlene's decision leads to hostility among the three. Meanwhile, Dan bans Odessa from the house, causing a rift with Harris; and Mark makes extensive Thanksgiving plans that may inevitably fall apart on "The Conners," TUESDAY, MAY 26 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/12/19)The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.Guest starring is Estelle Parsons as Bev and Eliza Bennett as Odessa."Tempest in a Stew Pot" was written by Sid Youngers and directed by Fred Savage."The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.

