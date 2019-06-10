Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, June 25, 2019

"There Won't Be Blood" - It's Halloween, the favorite time of year for the Conners, but an email from the school banning certain costumes, including Mark's, sets off an argument between Dan and Darlene. Jackie introduces someone new to THE FAMILY at the Halloween party and insists that Dan vet him, only to immediately wish that she hadn't, on "The Conners," TUESDAY, JUNE 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/30/18)

"The Conners" stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.

Guest stars include David Paymer as Gary, John Billingsley as Principal, Alain Washnevsky as Samir, Anne Bedian as Fatima and Callan Farris as Kazim.

"There Won't Be Blood" was written by Jana Hunter and Mitch Hunter, and directed by Bob Koherr.

The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.





"The Conners" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.