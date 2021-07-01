Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, July 6, 2021
“Young Love, Old Lions and Middle-Aged Hyenas” was written by Sid Youngers and directed by Gail Mancuso.
Harris brings home her new friend, Josh, leaving THE FAMILY questioning his intentions. Meanwhile, Becky and Ben's attempt to build a closet stirs up family drama on "The Conners." (TV-PG, DL) (OAD: 1/20/21)
After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.