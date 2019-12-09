Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

"Smoking Penguins and Santa on Santa Action" - Dan is disappointed when everyone but Becky forgets about his birthday. Meanwhile, Darlene and Ben face an issue at work, and Dan takes advantage of THE FAMILY Christmas Santa photo to force Jackie to befriend Louise on "The Conners," TUESDAY, DEC. 24 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/10/19)

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

"Smoking Penguins and Santa on Santa Action" was written by Kimberly Altamirano and Simone Finch and directed by Jody Margolin Hahn.





"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.