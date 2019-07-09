Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Wednesday, July 31, 2019

"Jack" - The SWAT team tries to zero in on the next target of a carjacking ring that's using deadly force to boost luxury vehicles all over Los Angeles. Also, Hondo takes a big step to help his childhood friend's incarcerated son, Darryl (Deshae Frost), and SWAT team leader Mumford (Peter Onorati) weighs a major decision, on a rebroadcast of S.W.A.T., Wednesday, July 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Debbie Allen returns as Charice Harrelson, Hondo's mother. (Originally broadcast 3/7/19.)

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson strives to bridge THE DIVIDE between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager. Hondo's elite unit includes David "Deacon" Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina "Chris" Alonso, a skilled officer and the team's canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team's cocky newest member who is re-instated to S.W.A.T. after being fired for compromising the unit. Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.





Overseeing Hondo's team is Hicks' direct report, Jessica Cortez, the ambitious captain of L.A. Metro weighing an offer to leave S.W.A.T and work for the FBI. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.