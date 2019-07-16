Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Wednesday, August 7, 2019
"Cash Flow" - Hondo has a tense reunion with a fellow Marine, Ruiz (Joseph Melendez), when the SWAT team hunts an escaped convict who was broken out of prison by criminals using stolen military weapons. Also, Chris prepares for a difficult goodbye when her former K-9 partner becomes ill, on a rebroadcast of S.W.A.T., Wednesday, August 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/4/19.)
Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.
Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson strives to bridge THE DIVIDE between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager. Hondo's elite unit includes David "Deacon" Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina "Chris" Alonso, a skilled officer and the team's canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team's cocky newest member who is re-instated to S.W.A.T. after being fired for compromising the unit. Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.
Overseeing Hondo's team is Hicks' direct report, Jessica Cortez, the ambitious captain of L.A. Metro weighing an offer to leave S.W.A.T and work for the FBI. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.
