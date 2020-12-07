Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Sunday, December 27, 2020

"Ring 'Em Up and Check 'Em Out" - Sit back, relax and check out an episode of the hit game show "Supermarket Sweep" with host Leslie Jones airing SUNDAY, DEC. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/29/20)

Host Leslie Jones is joined by the following contestants (and their hometowns):

Khrystyna Johnson (Rosamond, Calif.) and Karyl Johnson (Rosamond, Calif.)

Crystal Moss (Long Beach, Calif.) and Lindsay Moss (Long Beach, Calif.)

Fred Hulls-McGovern (London, UK) and David Sherwood (Little Egg Harbor, N.J.)

Erica Sherman (San Diego, Calif.) and Paul Rosser (San Diego, Calif.)

Drew Browder (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) and Richard Podgurski (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Peggy Buck (Chicago, Ill.) and Jessica Buck (Dallas, Texas)

In addition, the episode's Employee of the Week is Patrick Peoples.

Back-to-back games follow three teams of two, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they compete against one another using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise. Teams compete against each other for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the "Super Sweep," a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.

Taking "Supermarket Sweep" to primetime has made everything bigger and better while holding true to what made the original show so sensational. A whimsical grocery store was built from the ground up; big-ticket items were stocked on shelves for contestants to place in carts; and the final cash grand prize amount was amplified.

Hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones, "Supermarket Sweep" is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers also include Alycia Rossiter, Wes Kauble, Jennifer Mullin and Hunter Seidman.