Mar. 17, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of STEP INTO…THE MOVIES WITH DEREK AND JULIANNE HOUGH on ABC - Saturday, March 26, 2022 In anticipation of the 94th Oscars® airing on ABC, MARCH 27 at 8 p.m. EDT, Emmy® Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are recreating the most LEGENDARY cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, "Step Into...The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough."

Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration FROM iconic films such as "Singin' in the Rain," "Moulin Rouge," "Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago," "Dirty Dancing," "Saturday Night Fever" and "La La Land." (OAD: 3/6/22)



