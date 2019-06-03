Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 22, 2019

"1013" - First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Seattle, Washington, who introduce their spa design that relies on innovative, alternative therapy to relieve common aches and pains. An entrepreneur from Oakland, California, is at the forefront of the future of food by creating sustainable protein in a lab. When a family from Shelton, Connecticut, present their kid's reward system, the kids take over the pitch; and last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from San Diego, California, who pitches his simple but ingenious device which helps you capture frame-worthy pictures with your best friend on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, JUNE 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/17/19)

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Guest Shark Matt Higgins.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Shark Tank" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG parental guideline.