Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, August 15, 2020

The Episode Airs From 9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT

"1108" - A mother-daughter duo from Atlanta, Georgia, introduces the Sharks to their baby product that makes baby travel less stressful by helping them sleep more restfully.An entrepreneur from Mount Pleasant, Utah, introduces his cold-weather clothing line that keeps you warm, even when wet. While entrepreneurs from Happy Valley, Oregon, hope their portable transportation device will become the next multimillion-dollar hit.Finally, an entrepreneur from South Murrysville, Pennsylvania, pitches his genius innovation in window screens on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, AUG. 15 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 01/05/20)The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran.

