Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, May 29, 2020





"1117" - Friends from Tempe and Phoenix, Arizona, introduce the Sharks to the future with their stylish and affordable mobile real estate concept. An immigrant from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, now based in Boston, Massachusetts, showcases what she thinks is the ideal alternative snack to popcorn-a tasty treat with Indian roots. An entrepreneur from New York City has a sustainable, portable solution to powering small tech devices. Finally, an entrepreneur from Virginia Beach, Virginia, shows he has more than a few tricks up his sleeve as he pitches a new way to ensure safety while using tools on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, MAY 29 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/20/20)In a "Shark Tank" update, investor Daymond John joins David Heath and Randy Goldberg in New York City as they show how their apparel company, Bombas, balances impressive business growth with a commitment to the homeless community.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and recurring Guest Shark Rohan Oza.

