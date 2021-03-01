Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, March 19, 2021

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and recurring Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Entrepreneurs from Chicago, Illinois, pitch their "egg-citing" take on a traditional snack food. An immigrant from Ghana and a social media star from Indianapolis, Indiana, bring new meaning to taking your coffee on the go with their single-serve all-in-one portable product. A husband-and-wife duo from San Francisco, California, presents their beverage line made from real herbs, fruits and flowers; while an entrepreneur from Houston, Texas, works her magic to make taking care of newborns a little easier with her patented design. (TV-PG) (OAD: 1/22/21)

In a "Shark Tank" update, 11-year-old season 11 "kidpreneur" Cassidy Crawley updates us on how her Honolulu, Hawaii-based, two-in-one chew toy and baby spoon company, Baby Toon, has expanded with some help from her investor Lori Greiner and leading baby lifestyle brand Munchkin.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and recurring Shark Daniel Lubetzky.


