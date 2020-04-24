Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Saturday, May 2, 2020

"Backwards in High Heels" - Bravo Team partners with the British Special Air Service to rescue passengers on a hijacked plane who are taken hostage by terrorists, on a rebroadcast of SEAL TEAM, Saturday, May 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 1/2/19.)

SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior's existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication. Vital to the team's success are troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn, who serves as a leader and confidant both on and off the battlefield; CIA analyst Mandy Ellis, who has sacrificed everything in her drive to root out evil and take down terrorists; and Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer.





