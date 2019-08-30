Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, September 18, 2019
"Dr. Barry" - After initially trying to sabotage him, CB works with Barry and the JTP to help him win back Lainey's heart. Meanwhile, Glascott faces removal as principal after a prank damages William Penn Academy on "Schooled," airing WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/8/19)
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, Ana Gasteyer as Miss Cinoman, Clancy Brown as Mr. Crosby, Stephen Tobolowsky as Earl Ball, Lennon Parham as Liz Fleming, Rachel Crow as Felicia Somers, Greg Proops as Mr. Granger, Israel Johnson as Ed, Jeffrey Cade Ross Brown as Tom Scott, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan and Lance Krall as Bob Borton.
"Dr. Barry" was written by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Marc Firek are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Sunday, September 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, September 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, September 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, September 22, 2019
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, Ana Gasteyer as Miss Cinoman, Clancy Brown as Mr. Crosby, Stephen Tobolowsky as Earl Ball, Lennon Parham as Liz Fleming, Rachel Crow as Felicia Somers, Greg Proops as Mr. Granger, Israel Johnson as Ed, Jeffrey Cade Ross Brown as Tom Scott, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan and Lance Krall as Bob Borton.
"Dr. Barry" was written by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Marc Firek are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.