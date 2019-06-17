Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, July 4, 2019

Jun. 17, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, July 4, 2019"Pilot" - When former thief Cat Chambers returns home to the Pacific island paradise known as The Reef, she finds herself in the center of a kidnapping, when the daughter of the island's most prominent resident goes missing. Cat's less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals, as she becomes enmeshed in the first of many fast-paced, high-octane island adventures on "Reef Break," THURSDAY, JULY 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/20/19)

"Reef Break" stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.

"Pilot" was written by Ken Sanzel and directed by Alex Zakrzewski.

"Reef Break" was created by Ken Sanzel, and is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series.



