Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Sunday, July 26, 2020

"The Whammy Taketh" - Host Elizabeth Banks can't stop the WHAMMY as contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS on "Press Your Luck," airing SUNDAY, JULY 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). (TV-PG, L) The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Elizabeth is joined by contestants Josh Arnold (hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota), Linda Cascella (hometown: Shelton, Connecticut) and Charlene Robinson (hometown: Melbourne, Florida). Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/14/20)During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million."Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. John Quinn is showrunner and executive producer; and Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman are also executive producers.

Related Articles View More TV Stories