Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MYSTERIES DECODED on THE CW - Wednesday, September 18, 2019
STORMING AREA 51 - In response to a call to storm Area 51, US Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and Ufologist Ryan Sprague investigate what sparked this viral movement and what may be hidden inside Area 51 (#104). Original airdate 9/10/2019.
Over the course of each hour, the investigative documentary series MYSTERIES DECODED will delve deeper into some of America's greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in reopening each case.
From Area 51 to the Salem Witch Trials, each investigation is led by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned Private Investigator, as she mobilizes a team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles.
MYSTERIES DECODED is from MorningStar Entertainment and executive produced by Gary Tarpinian ("Deadliest Warrior," "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force") and Paninee Theeranuntawat ("Deadliest Warrior," "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force").
