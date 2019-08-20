Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MOM on CBS - Monday, August 26, 2019

"Flamingos and a Dance-Based Exercise Class" - Bonnie and the ladies help Tammy prepare for her first date since getting out of prison. Also, in order to take the edge off, Christy revisits one of her old vices, on a rebroadcast of MOM, Monday, August 26 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. French Stewart returns as Chef Rudy. (Originally broadcast 12/6/18.)



Anna Faris and Emmy and Academy Award winner Allison Janney star in this funny and often heart-wrenching comedy from executive producer Chuck Lorre.



After years of questionable choices, Christy is now sober and has her life mostly back on track, although she's continually tested by her mother, Bonnie. Together, mother and daughter work to overcome their mistakes and build a better future for their family. Both are in positions they never thought they'd be in - Christy is well on her way to becoming a lawyer, while Bonnie is in a healthy romantic relationship and has just gotten married.



Through it all, they rely on their support system from AA, including the wise Marjorie, the wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill, the overly emotional Wendy and Bonnie's foster sister, Tammy, who was recently released from prison. Collectively, they help each other stay sober in the face of whatever life throws at them.





Related Articles View More TV Stories