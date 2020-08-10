Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. EDT

The episode airs from 8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT.

"Legacy" - Phil pays a visit to his dad to make sure he is ok after hearing some concerning news about him. Meanwhile, Jay gives Claire and Mitch a bunch of their old childhood memorabilia that triggers them to reevaluate a long-held story about their first family vacation on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, AUG. 25 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/15/20)

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.Guest starring is Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy, Marsha Kramer as Margaret, Paula Marshall as Beverly and Hayley Erin as Brenda Feldman.

