Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

"Papa Don't Preach" - Paul struggles when Rainbow and Santamonica want to participate in a beauty pageant. Meanwhile, Johan gets teased for crying after a martial arts tournament, and Alicia and Harrison struggle with the best way for him to fight back, on "mixed-ish," airing WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/26/19)

ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.

Guest starring is Rory Scovel as Bob Lee, Mac Jarman as Brody, Rachel Ramras as Meredith and Rebecca Ann Johnson as Carol.

"Papa Don't Preach" was written by Angela Nissel and directed by Todd Biermann.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop