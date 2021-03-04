Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Guest starring John Gemberling as Griff, Tom Simmons as Bradley, Niles Fitch as Jay, Flex Alexander as George.

Mar. 4, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, March 16, 2021 Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, March 16, 2021Paul surprises the family by inviting one of his students to live with them, and Paul and Alicia compete to be his mentor. Meanwhile, Rainbow has a crush on their new houseguest.

Guest starring John Gemberling as Griff, Tom Simmons as Bradley, Niles Fitch as Jay, Flex Alexander as George.

"On My Own" was written by Jim Brandon & Brian Singleton and directed by Todd Biermann.

From the creators of "black-ish," season two of "mixed-ish" will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can't decide where they belong.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dancer Sticker
Training For Broadway T-Shirt
I Have Rehearsal Phone Case

Related Articles View More TV Stories
THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Comes to Paramount Photo

THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Comes to Paramount

Sharma MacDonald Will Release New Short Film 2020 Photo

Sharma MacDonald Will Release New Short Film 2020

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE SERPENT on Netflix Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE SERPENT on Netflix

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues March 5th Photo

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues March 5th


From This Author TV Scoop