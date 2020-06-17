Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, July 5, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Kenan Thompson, Ellie Kemper, Tyler Hoechlin, Sherri Shepherd, Horatio Sanz, Jillian Bell" - We've rolled out the shag carpet, the drinks are poured, and host Alec Baldwin has the skinny mic in hand on "Match Game," SUNDAY, JULY 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can be viewed on demand and on Hulu. "Match Game" is produced by Fremantle and features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/2/19)Celebrity panelists for July 5 include the following:Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")Tyler Hoechlin ("Another Life"; "Supergirl")Sherri Shepherd ("Mr. Iglesias"; "Trial & Error")Horatio Sanz ("Ralph Breaks the Internet"; "Great News")Jillian Bell ("22 Jump Street"; "Rough Night")Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Mohamed Marah (hometown: San Jose, California), Amy Boyer (hometown: Merrick, New York), Antonio Lovari (hometown: Newark, New Jersey) and Carolyn Doyle (hometown: Oceanside, California).Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.