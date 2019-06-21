Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Saturday, June 29, 2019
"Joel McHale, Rachael Ray, Jason Biggs, Caroline Rhea, Donald Faison, Vanessa Williams" - We've got actors, comedians, a singer and a chef ... oh my! Alec Baldwin hosts a hilarious episode of "Match Game," airing SATURDAY, JUNE 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/26/19)
Celebrity panelists for June 29 include the following:
Joel McHale ("Card Sharks")
Rachael Ray (Cooking and television personality, and bestselling author)
Jason Biggs ("Outmatched," "American Pie" films; "Orange Is the New Black")
Caroline Rhea ("Caroline & Friends," "Sydney to the Max")
Donald Faison ("Emergence," "Ray Donovan," "Scrubs")
Vanessa Williams ("T.O.T.S.")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Rutger McKenna (hometown: Brooklyn, New York), Alex Shumway (hometown: Dedham, Massachusetts), Khary Hobbs (hometown: Harper Woods, Michigan) and Rochelle Hall (hometown: Carson, California).
Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.
