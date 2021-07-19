Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Emeril Lagasse guest stars in the rebroadcast of the episode.
With only 15 aprons up for grabs, home cooks from across the country serve up their signature dishes to judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez and guest judge Emeril Lagasse to try to win a spot in the MASTERCHEF kitchen in the "Legends: Emeril Lagasse - Auditions Round 1" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, July 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1101) (TV-14 L) MASTERCHEF, FOX's highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, enters its 11th season with MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS, featuring award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. This year, they invite the most respected culinary legends, including Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto to raise the "steaks" of the competition for the most intense season in MASTERCHEF history. For the first time ever, 15 of the best home cooks in America will receive the coveted white apron and impress four LEGENDARY judges with all new challenges, including the toughest yet, a head-to-head battle with MASTERCHEF's own culinary legend, Gordon Ramsay. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete VIKING kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO. MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.