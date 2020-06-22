Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 1, 2020
The Top 17 remaining home cooks compete in a high-pressure mystery box challenge, inspired by special guest Alessandra Ambrosio, for a shot at immunity. One contestant will be eliminated. Then, they face another elimination challenge in which they must replicate the dish du jour in just sixty minutes or they will risk being sent packing. Gordon demonstrates how to prepare the dish du jour - tarte tartin - a perfect French dessert accompanied with a silky crème anglaise sauce. One contestant's journey will come to an end and the rest will remain in the running to become the next MASTERCHEF in the "Hot & Spicy / Gordon Takes on a Tarte" two-hour episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, July 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1006/1007) (TV-14 L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
