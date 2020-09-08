Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LABOR OF LOVE on FOX - Saturday, September 19, 2020

The show airs at 11 p.m.

Kristy and the eight remaining fathers-to-be participate in a game night that provides a deeper look into their dating and parenting styles.Meanwhile, drama heats up in the house and one man's dreams for a romantic date are crushed when he and Kristy are put in charge of a child's birthday party in the "Some Like It Extra Hot" episode.LABOR OF LOVE airs Saturday, Sept. 19 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX. (LOL-104) (TV-14 D, L)

