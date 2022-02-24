Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of JUDGE STEVE HARVEY on ABC - Tuesday, March 1, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – JUDGE STEVE HARVEY: “Ok Mr. Hightower!” (103) (Rebroadcast)
Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star, and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on some good old common sense. In the first case, it's a real family feud, when one brother sues another over damages, distress and lost profits caused by a destroyed camper. In the second case, a woman sues a close friend over a number of financial loans that have not been repaid. In the third case, a father attempts to collect rent FROM his son who has moved back home and is acting like a child. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 1/18/22)
Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of "Judge Steve Harvey," a new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series. Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging FROM family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.
From Steve Harvey, "Judge Steve Harvey" is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television's newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.
