Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The family gathers to try and celebrate their parents' anniversary without spoiling it - like every other year. However, after everyone learns what Tom's new novel is about, the celebration may just be the worst one yet. (TV-PG) (OAD: 5/19/21)Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe, Nora Dunn as Muriel and Phil Reeves as Marshall."Opus Cabernet, 2015, $500" was written by Ashly Perez and directed by Rebecca Asher.Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.