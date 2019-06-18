Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019

"Putt Up or Shut Up" - It's mini-golf like you've never seen it before. Every week, the first-of-its-kind mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head, sudden-death matchups. Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting Mt. Holey Moley. At the end of every episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket. A special GRAMMY® Award-winning celebrity guest makes an appearance on The Distractor hole in an attempt to distract the putters and break their focus. "Holey Moley" airs SUNDAY, JUNE 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/20/19)

Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Julia Lew - South Pasadena, CAJared Gustavsen - Oceanside, CAHailey Hunter - Muskegon, MILauren Olaya - Wichita Falls, TXHolly Fine - Riverside, CAAlex Mendoza - Claremont, CAShay Bennett - Fullerton, CAMariama Bonette - New York, NYScott Glauser - Santa Clara, UTBob Jensen - Oceanside, CA





"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Production begins this month in California. Airdate will be announced at a later date. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.