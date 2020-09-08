Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, September 15, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m.
The final two All-Stars pick from the season's past contestants to join them on their team for the final dinner service. With a head chef position at the first-ever HELL'S KITCHEN flagship restaurant at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, and a salary of a quarter of a million dollars on the line, it all comes down to this. Find out who is named the winner in the "All-Star Finale" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, Sept. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1716) (TV-14 D, L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
