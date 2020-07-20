Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Special guest judge and fish-cooking expert Chef Michael Cimarusti joins Chef Ramsay, as the remaining contestants compete in a special challenge involving creatures of the sea. Then, during dinner service, the chefs aim to impress a host of VIP guests, including actor Aleks Paunovic, rapper E-40, professional dancer Cheryl Burke and actor Dan Bucatinsky. With two chefs fighting bitterly for authority and another struggling to communicate, Chef Ramsay is less than pleased. Find out who doesn't make the cut in the "Catch Of The Day" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, July 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1709) (TV-14 D, L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
