Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, July 19, 2019
"Ai no i ka 'ape he mane'o no ko ka nuku" - Tani and Junior go undercover at a gym to track down a deadly batch of steroids that's killing users, before the drugs claim any more victims. Also, Danny and MacGarrett sub as bodyguards for Danny's HIGH MAINTENANCE ex-mother-in-law, Amanda Savage (Joan Collins), a wildly famous romance novelist with whom he has never gotten along, on a rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, July 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 3/8/19.) ("Ai no i ka 'ape he mane'o no ko ka nuku" is Hawaiian for "He who eats 'ape is bound to have his mouth itch") HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town. Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands' local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job.and Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state's brash FIVE-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
