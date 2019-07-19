Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, August 9, 2019

"He kama na ka pueo" - Five-0 investigates the murder of a man whose body may hold the key to a 20-year-old case involving a kidnapped girl whose father never stopped looking for her, on a rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, August 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/12/19.)

("He kama na ka pueo" is Hawaiian for "Offspring of an Owl")

HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches.

Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.

Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands' local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job.and Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The state's brash FIVE-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.