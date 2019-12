Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX - Saturday, December 21, 2019

Gordon Ramsay's "Hell On Wheels" travels to Stone's Throw, a family-owned, fine dining restaurant located right on the Housatonic River in Seymour, CT. After intense investigation and surveillance, Chef Ramsay and his crew find that the two stressed out owners have let their sons and coworkers slack off over the years, which has resulted in poor food quality and lack of cleanliness. Ramsay will try to bring this failing restaurant back from the brink of disaster - all in just 24 hours. As the clock ticks down, Ramsay and his team transform this restaurant with a spectacular renovation, a fresh new menu and hope for the future in the "Stone's Throw" episode of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK airing Saturday, Dec. 21 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX. (HRS-205) (TV-14 L)

Entering its third season, 2019 Critics' Choice nominee GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK follows Gordon Ramsay as he drives across the country to help struggling restaurants in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell On Wheels. In today's social media-driven world, everyone is an amateur food critic, and restaurants often find themselves one bad review away from shutting their doors. So, Ramsay tries to bring each of these failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster - all in just 24 hours. First, he sends in a team to record secret surveillance. Then, he goes undercover to experience the problems firsthand. Finally, he brings in his team of designers, decorators, chefs and more to transform these restaurants with spectacular renovations, fresh new menus and hope for the future. It all builds to the end of the 24 hours, when grand re-openings of these restaurants are held for the public.





GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK is produced by Studio Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay, Tim Warren, Kenny Rosen, Elvia Van Es Oliva and Layla Smith serve as executive producers on the series.