Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX - Saturday, March 27, 2021

The series is hosted by Wayne Brady.

Mar. 15, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX - Saturday, March 27, 2021Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS is a new hybrid series like you've never seen. Two new teams of contestants are put to THE TEST as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of our mystery performers. Find out which team is up for the challenge as try and guess their way to $200,000 in the "Dancing, Singing, and a Slew of Swords" episode of GAME OF TALENTS airing Saturday, March 27 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTA-102) (TV-PG D)

Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS is a new hybrid series like you've never seen. Produced by Fremantle and based on its hit international format, the series pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the gospel singer from the contortionist? Can you?? This is GAME OF TALENTS!

GAME OF TALENTS is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jeff Apploff (BEAT SHAZAM, MENTAL SAMURAI) and Wayne Brady ("Let's Make A Deal," "Whose Line Is It Anyway?").

