Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, December 27, 2019

"S'Mothered" - While Eddie faces his fears and finally introduces his girlfriend Tina to his mom, Louis is IN SEARCH OF his next passion on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, DEC. 27 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/18/19)

Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.

Guest starring is Isabel Oliver Marcus as Tina, Prophet Bolden as Walter, Evan Hannemann as Barefoot Dave, Trevor Larcom as Trent, Dash Williams as Brian, Isabel Oliver Marcus as Tina and Raymond Forchion as Ted.

"S'Mothered' was written by Emily Cutler and directed by Sean Kavanagh.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop