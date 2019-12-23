Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FLIRTY DANCING on FOX - Saturday, January 4, 2020
Hosted by Jenna Dewan, FLIRTY DANCING is an innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about chemistry.
In this romantic approach to dating, singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet, rather than swept to the left or right on a phone.
Our first two singles will perform a different choreographed routine with each of two potential love interests, before choosing THE ONE with whom he/she has the strongest connection in the "Episode 1: Octavius & Erin" episode of FLIRTY DANCING airing Saturday, Jan. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FLD-101) (TV-PG D)
