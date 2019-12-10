Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of EVIL on CBS - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

"177 Minutes" - Kristen, David and Ben are called to investigate a supposed miracle when Naomi Clark (Hannah Hodson), a 17-year-old soccer player, comes back to LIFE AFTER she had been declared dead for almost two hours.

Also, Kristen meets with her former boss, Lewis Cormier (Danny Burstein), at the Queens District Attorney's office where she runs into Leland Townsend, on a rebroadcast of EVIL, Wednesday, Jan. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/3/19.)

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.