Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of EVIL on CBS - Wednesday, January 1, 2020
"177 Minutes" - Kristen, David and Ben are called to investigate a supposed miracle when Naomi Clark (Hannah Hodson), a 17-year-old soccer player, comes back to LIFE AFTER she had been declared dead for almost two hours. Also, Kristen meets with her former boss, Lewis Cormier (Danny Burstein), at the Queens District Attorney's office where she runs into Leland Townsend, on a rebroadcast of EVIL, Wednesday, Jan. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/3/19.) EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, December 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, December 13, 2019
Scoop: ABC to Rebroadcast BRAD PAISLEY THINKS HE'S SPECIAL - Saturday, December 28, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on New Episodes of THE NEW POPE in January on HBO