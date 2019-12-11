Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, December 19, 2019

"Let x = 9" - When the Catholic Church asks Kristen, David and Ben to assess the veracity of a local prophetess, Grace Ling (Li Jun Li), they are shaken when they see one of her visions come to life.

Also, David struggles with jealousy when he sees God speaking with the prophetess, and to Kristen's dismay, her mother, Sheryl, and Leland begin a relationship, on a rebroadcast of EVIL, Thursday, Dec. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/7/19.)

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.