Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS on ABC - Monday, December 21, 2020

"CMA Country Christmas" returns for its 11th year. Filmed in Nashville, the special features some of country music's most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics. Host and performers will be announced at a later date. Last December's broadcast of ABC's "CMA Country Christmas" was the most-watched show in the two-hour time period (5.9 million Total Viewers).

"CMA Country Christmas" taps into the nostalgia and magic of the holiday season with performances from Kelsea Ballerini ("Santa Baby"), Gabby Barrett ("The First Noel"), Dan + Shay ("Christmas Isn't Christmas"), Florida Georgia Line ("Lit This Year"), Lady A ("Wonderful Christmastime" and "Little Saint Nick"), Little Big Town ("Christmas Time Is Here"), Tim McGraw ("It Wasn't His Child"), Thomas Rhett ("Christmas In The Country"), and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling (What Child Is This?").

Filmed for the first time without a live audience this past September, "CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Deaton is the executive producer and writer. Paul Miller is the director.

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, stunningly realistic Christmas trees and beautifully designed holiday décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year.