Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Sunday, January 10, 2021

"Leslie Jones, Chandra Wilson, and Tony Hawk" - ABC rebroadcasts the primetime debut of America's Game® as "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" on America's network. (TV- PG, L)

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to come spin the world's most famous wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/07/21)

This episode's celebrity contestants include Leslie Jones (playing for Feeding America), Chandra Wilson (playing for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank) and Tony Hawk (playing for Feeding San Diego).