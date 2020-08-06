Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 23, 2020

The episode airs from 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT.

"Maria Menounos vs. Jeannie Mai and NFL Legends vs. NFL All-Stars" - Television producer and actress Maria Menounos takes on "The Real"'s Jeannie Mai, who is also a sideline reporter for ABC's mega mini-golf competition series, "Holey Moley," as their families compete to win cash for their charities. The next game of the night features some of the NFL's best as a team of NFLPA Legends takes on a team of NFLPA All-Stars, on a star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing SUNDAY, AUG. 23 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/14/19)Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" features celebrities, along with their families, gongi head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams trying to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Maria Menounos vs. Jeannie MaiTeam Maria Menounos - AfterBuzz TV, host of "Better Together" podcast; playing for The Brain TrustKeven Undergaro - husbandConstantinos Menounos - dadNikki Daigel - cousinToula Menounos - cousinPeter Menounos - cousinTeam Jeannie Mai - host of "The Real" and sideline reporter for "Holey Moley"; playing for Girls, Inc.Olivia Mai - motherDennis Mai - brotherDaniel Mai - brotherTed Pham - uncleIn the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:NFL Legends vs. NFL All-StarsTeam NFLPA Legends; playing for Team Gleason FoundationAeneas Williams - Hall of Fame defensive backBrian Urlacher - Hall of Fame linebackerTim Brown - Hall of Fame wide receiverDermontti Dawson - Hall of Fame centerJackie Slater - Hall of Fame offensive tackleTeam NFLPA All-stars; playing for Professional Athletes FoundationCameron Heyward - Pittsburgh Steelers defensive endBradley Chubb - Denver Broncos linebackerLamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens quarterbackStephon Gilmore - New England Patriots cornerbackMichael Thomas - New Orleans Saints wide receiver"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

