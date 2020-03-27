Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, March 30, 2020
"Kelly Clarkson vs Amy Schumer and Bindi Irwin vs Chrissy Metz" - The celebrity families competing to win cash for their charities feature the families and friends from GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson; and award-winning comedian, writer, producer and actress Amy Schumer. In a separate game, family members from Australian conservationist and "Dancing with the Stars" Season 21 Mirrorball winner, Bindi Irwin, will take on THE FAMILY of actress Chrissy Metz, best known for her TV role in "This Is Us." ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" airs MONDAY, MARCH 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/15/17)
Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in "Celebrity Family Feud" to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Kelly Clarkson - Singer/songwriter, author and a GRAMMY Award-winner with album sales exceeding over 25 million worldwide; playing for The Dollywood Foundation
Alyssa Watson - Kelly's sister
Shane Tarleton - Kelly's friend; vice president and creative director of Warner Music Nashville
Ashley Donovan - Kelly's childhood friend
Tricia Farrow - Kelly's personal assistant
VERSUS
Amy Schumer - Award-winning comedian, writer, producer and actress, whose credits include "Trainwreck," the feature film "Snatched" and her TV series "Inside Amy Schumer"; playing for Everytown for Gun Safety
Kim Caramele - Amy's sister; writer and producer known for her work on "Trainwreck," "Inside Amy Schumer" and the "2015 MTV Movie Awards"
Kevin Kane - Amy's friend; actor known for his work on "Trainwreck" and "Inside Amy Schumer"
Jason Stein - Amy's brother; a bass clarinetist in the band Locksmith Isidore
Cayce Dumont - Amy's sister-in-law who helped write Amy's memoir, "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo"
In another game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are:
Bindi Irwin - Australian animal conservationist and "Dancing with the Stars" Season 21 Mirrorball winner; playing for Wildlife Warriors USA Inc.
Terri Irwin - Bindi's mother
Robert Irwin - Bindi's brother
Daniel Marineau - Bindi's cousin
Sara Marineau - Bindi's cousin
VERSUS
Chrissy Metz - Actress best known for her roles in "This Is Us," "My Name Is Earl" and "American Horror Story: Freak Show"; playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Denise Hodge - Chrissy's mother
Monica Watson - Chrissy's sister
Morgana Witt - Chrissy's sister
Abigail Hodge - Chrissy's sister
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
