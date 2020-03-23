Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, April 6, 2020

"black-ish vs. The Goldbergs" - Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeff Garlin and members of their respective ABC television families challenge each other in a hilarious contest of barbs and banter as they compete to win cash for their charities on "Celebrity Family Feud," MONDAY, APRIL 6 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/29/19)

Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in "Celebrity Family Feud" to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Team "black-ish"; playing for Color of ChangeAnthony AndersonTracee Ellis RossMarcus ScribnerMiles BrownMarsai Martin

VERSUS

Team "The Goldbergs"; playing for F CancerJeff GarlinSean GiambroneTroy GentileSam LernerHayley Orrantia





"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.