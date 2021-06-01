Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY DATING GAME on ABC - Saturday, June 19, 2021

The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.

Jun. 1, 2021  
Former Bachelorette and season 28 winner of "Dancing with the Stars" Hannah Brown asks potential suitors to name a fun and romantic activity they can do at home, and Michael Bolton performs a hilarious parody of "I Found Someone" to give her suitors some important clues. Meanwhile, comedian, actress and TV host Nicole Byer tests suitors by asking them, "If I was a frozen pizza, how would you get me hot?" and Michael Bolton offers his rendition of "Wind Beneath My Wings" to help the suitors figure out Byer's identity. (TV-14, DL) (OAD: 6/14/21)

Offering the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there's a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.

