Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY DATING GAME on ABC - Saturday, June 19, 2021

Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, "The Celebrity Dating Game" offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrities in their pursuit to find love.

Former Bachelorette and season 28 winner of "Dancing with the Stars" Hannah Brown asks potential suitors to name a fun and romantic activity they can do at home, and Michael Bolton performs a hilarious parody of "I Found Someone" to give her suitors some important clues. Meanwhile, comedian, actress and TV host Nicole Byer tests suitors by asking them, "If I was a frozen pizza, how would you get me hot?" and Michael Bolton offers his rendition of "Wind Beneath My Wings" to help the suitors figure out Byer's identity. (TV-14, DL) (OAD: 6/14/21)

Offering the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there's a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.