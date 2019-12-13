Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, January 2, 2020
"Dr. Mom" - When the other interns begin to feel THE STRAIN of being first-year residents, Carol tries to help with lessons learned from years as a working mom, but soon realizes that she may have stretched herself too thin. Also, Jenny and Dr. Frost face off when she tries to sell him some of her latest pharmaceuticals, on a rebroadcast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Jan. 2 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/14/19.) Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.