Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, February 27, 2020

"Sick and Retired" - Carol's dear friend Phyllis (guest star Jane Kaczmarek) is admitted to the hospital, and Carol jealously witnesses what retirement would have looked like for her.

Also, Daniel takes credit for Caleb's excellent diagnosis and is bothered when Caleb doesn't seem to mind, on a rebroadcast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Feb. 27 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/21/19.)

Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop