Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, September 16, 2019
"Prior Bad Acts" - Bull's new relationship with Diana, his on-again romantic rival, is complicated by his renewed feelings for his ex-wife, Isabella (Yara Martinez), when they're reunited by the sudden death of her and Benny's father. Also, a deceased tech billionaire's brother comes to TAC for help in bringing suit against the doctor he holds personally responsible for the tycoon's death, on a rebroadcast of BULL, Monday, Sept. 16 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 2/4/19.)
BULL stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. His personal life proves harder to manage as he tries to live a healthier lifestyle following a heart attack and learns he is expecting a child with his ex-wife.
Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company's mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm's tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa's who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-law student who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.
In high-stakes trials, Bull's combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.'s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients' favor.
