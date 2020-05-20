Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, June 8, 2020

"Square Hamburger, Round Buns" - After Abishola calls off things with Bob, her Auntie Olu sets her up with a Nigerian pharmacist, and Bob tries online dating, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, June 8 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Missi Pyle guest stars as Liz, Bob's online date, and Tony Tambi guest stars as Chukwuemeka, Abishola's set-up. (Originally broadcast 10/14/19.)

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.

Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.