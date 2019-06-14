Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019

"Playing with Fire" - Danny takes on a personal case involving a drug cartel member, Louis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), who Danny believes is responsible for torching his house, and Erin is given a promotion in the DA's office but finds herself in a challenging situation when both Danny and Jamie ask her for help with their investigations. Also, Frank and Jaime have a disagreement when Jamie refuses to stop riding with Eddie, on a rebroadcast of the ninth season premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, July 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Aasif Mandvi guest stars as Samar "Sam" Chatwal, Erin's co-worker who has his eye on the open DA seat. (Originally broadcast 9/28/18.)

BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy." Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop.





He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and are engaged to be married.